Global & Asia-Pacific Radar Market OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

The global & Asia-Pacific radar market size was valued at $32.56 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $49.43 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 3.80% from 2020 to 2027. Radar is an electronic system, which measures the range and behavior of objects by transmitting an electromagnetic pulse at the object. High-power radar using large dish antennas has been used to measure distances to the moon and other planets, asteroids, and artificial satellites. In addition, radar systems are widely used in air traffic control, aircraft navigation, and marine navigation.

Radar systems are majorly used in industrial applications such speed monitoring, object recognition & tracking, area & distance monitoring, collision avoidance with static & moving objects, owing to their high robustness in measuring of distances, velocities, and angles as compared to optical or ultrasound systems.

The key factors that drive the growth of the radar market include increase in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries, advancements in radar technology, and increase in territorial battles. However, adverse climatic conditions result in the malfunctioning of the radar systems, which restrict the market growth. On the contrary, deployment of lightweight radars in aerial vehicles is anticipated to create remunerative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global & Asia-Pacific radar market is segmented on the basis of product type, platform, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is fragmented into continuous wave radar, pulse radar, and others. On the basis of platform, it is classified into marine, air, ground, and space. The applications covered in the study include air traffic control, remote sensing, ground traffic control, and space navigation & control. Depending on end user, the market is differentiated into automotive, aviation, industrial, weather monitoring, military & defense, and others. Region wise, the radar market trends are analyzed across China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

The key players operating in the market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SAAB AB, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, and Dassault Aviation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Continuous Wave Radar

– Pulse Radar

– Others

BY PLATFORM

– Marine

– Air

– Ground

– Space

BY APPLICATION

– Air Traffic Control

– Remote Sensing

– Ground Traffic Control

– Space Navigation & Control

BY END USER

– Automotive

– Aviation

– Industrial

– Weather Monitoring

– Military & Defense

– Others

BY REGION

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Rest of the world

KEY PLAYERS

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– SAAB AB

– Rockwell Collins Inc.

– Thales Group

– Honeywell International Inc.

– L-3 Communications Holdings

– General Dynamics Corporation

– Dassault Aviation

– BAE Systems

