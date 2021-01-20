January 20, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Explosive Detector Market GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

2 min read
2 hours ago reportocean

Explosive detectors are non-destructive inspection devices that help its users detect explosives and other flammable materials. These devices are commonly used at airports, seaports, borders of countries, and in structures such as the government buildings. The detection of explosives at airports, land borders, and seaports is an essential task to prevent terrorism and organized crime.

Increase in terrorist activities across the globe, government regulation for greater and effective security checking, especially at critical establishments such as airports and railway stations majorly drive the growth of the explosive detectors market. Improvised explosives and risk of failure of the device for public safety restraints the growth. However, strict government regulations for safety measures at sensitive places are expected to boost the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1114

The market for explosive detectors is segmented into technology, product type, end-user, and geography. The technology is further bifurcated into trace and bulk types. The product type is classified into vehicle mounted, handheld, robotics, and others. The end-user segment is further categorized into military & defense, cargo & transport, aviation, public places, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across On the basis of region the market is divided in to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAME.

Major companies profiled in the report include Westminster International Ltd., Analogic Corporation, Chemring group PLC, FLIR Systems, Inc., NOVO DR Ltd., L-3 Technologies, Inc., Cobham PLC, Nuctech Company Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., and Smiths Detection.

EXPLOSIVE DETECTOR SEGMENTATION
By Product Type
– Vehicle Mounted
– Handheld
– Robotics
– others
By Technology
– Trace
– Bulk

By End User
– Military and Defense
– Cargo and Transport
– Aviation
– Public Place
– Others
By Region
– North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
– Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Rest of Europe

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1114

Key players
– Westminster International Ltd.
– Analogic Corporation
– Chemring group PLC
– FLIR Systems, Inc.
– NOVO DR Ltd.
– L-3 Technologies, Inc.
– Cobham PLC
– Nuctech Company Ltd.
– OSI Systems, Inc.
– Smiths Detection

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

More Stories

5 min read

Global Nappy Market Key Players Insights, Business Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2026

1 second ago singh.babul
3 min read

Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder Market Growth Factor with Key Drivers Analysis till 2026 | Dr. Oetker, ICAM, Barry Callebaut, Moner Cocoa

2 seconds ago Report Hive Research
3 min read

Global Power-Shift Tractor Market 2021 Competative Analysis By Companies: , John Deere, LINDNER, CLAAS KGaA, JCB, Kubota Europe

5 seconds ago anita_adroit

You may have missed

5 min read

Global Nappy Market Key Players Insights, Business Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2026

3 seconds ago singh.babul
3 min read

Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder Market Growth Factor with Key Drivers Analysis till 2026 | Dr. Oetker, ICAM, Barry Callebaut, Moner Cocoa

4 seconds ago Report Hive Research
3 min read

Global Power-Shift Tractor Market 2021 Competative Analysis By Companies: , John Deere, LINDNER, CLAAS KGaA, JCB, Kubota Europe

7 seconds ago anita_adroit
4 min read

Fatty Acid Ester Market Size predicts favorable growth and forecast 2021-2026 | Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Estelle Chemicals

11 seconds ago Report Hive Research