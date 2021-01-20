Commercial Aircraft Simulation Market – To See Huge Growth & Profitable Business | Key Players – CAE Inc, Collins Aerospace, FlightSafety International, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

Commercial Aircraft Simulation Market Outlook – 2027

The commercial aircraft simulation market will grow significantly in the upcoming years, owing to increase in demand for virtual flight environment for commercial purposes. An aircraft simulator is a device that recreates an artificial environment for the aircraft in which it flies. Aircraft simulator helps in the training of the pilot by providing them a real time scenario. It can also be used to control handling characteristics, research aircraft characteristics, and development & design of an aircraft. The main purpose of commercial aircraft simulator is to maintain and test proficiency in handling the operations of an airplane. A commercial aircraft simulator comprises control devices, multiple displays, a computer system that process record flight data and control inputs, and an audio system for communication. Commercial aircraft simulator is a low-cost training solution created for the trainee pilots to learn without any risks.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Solution, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered CAE Inc, Collins Aerospace, FlightSafety International, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Precision Flight Controls, SIMCOM Aviation Training, Indra Sistemas, Thales Group, and FRASCA International Inc

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in commercial aircraft simulation companies across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the supply chain and product demand in the aviation industry. The aviation & transport industry is among the most exposed verticals to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and is currently amidst unprecedented uncertainty.

The government all across the globe are cancelling the visa of foreign people and locking down the affected area, which is restricting scientists to move and affecting R&D of commercial aircraft simulators.

Demand may rise extensively in global commercial aircraft simulation market in upcoming quarter as industry’s production has started to get momentum after tough phase of COVID-19.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in demand for new commercial and military pilots, adoption of virtual flight training to ensure aviation safety, and the need for cost-cutting of pilot training are some of the factors that drive the market growth. However, the high cost involved in the making of commercial aircraft simulator and complexities in acquiring license are limiting the growth of the aircraft simulator market. Increase in government spending and growing security concerns particularly in the military sector is expected to increase the demand for commercial aircraft simulation market in the near future.

Increase in demand for commercial pilots

As commercial aircraft simulators are used to train the pilots by creating the virtual environment. Increase in demand for new pilots are resulting in rise in demand for commercial aircraft simulator globally. For instance, demand for new pilots is expected to rise dramatically over the next two decades as a result of new aircraft entering the global fleet. According to Boeing, 790,000 new pilots are likely to be required by 2037 to meet growing passenger fleet. Similarly, in 2018, Airbus estimated a worldwide demand of pilots to reach 450,000 by 2035. Hence, this rise in demand of pilots coupled with the requirement of their training is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aircraft simulators market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-Segments Type Full Aircraft Simulator

Full Mission

Flight Training Devices

Fixed Base

Others Solution Products

Hardware

Software

Services

Hardware Upgrade

Software Upgrade

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global commercial aircraft simulation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the detailed analysis of the global commercial aircraft simulation market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global commercial aircraft simulation market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global commercial aircraft simulation market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the commercial aircraft simulation market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global commercial aircraft simulation market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

