Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market: By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors 2027 | BWA WATER ADDITIVES UK LIMITED, Dow, Cortec Corporation, Buckman, AkzoNobel, Solvay S.A.,

Industrial water treatment chemical market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 18.83 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Industrial water treatment chemical market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the regulatory support for water treatment.

Major Market Players Covered in The Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market Are:

The major players covered in the industrial water treatment chemical market report are BWA WATER ADDITIVES UK LIMITED, Dow, Cortec Corporation, Buckman, AkzoNobel, Solvay S.A., Solenis, Kemira, SNF Floerger Ecolab, SUEZ, BASF SE, GE Water & Process Technologies, Ion Exchange (I) Pvt. Ltd., Thermax Limited, Dorf Ketal, Chembond Chemicals Limited and VASU CHEMICALS LLP among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market Scope and Segments

Industrial water treatment chemical market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the industrial water treatment chemical market is segmented into antifoams, oxygen scavengers, corrosion inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, oxidants, pH conditioners, sludge conditioners, scale inhibitors, and other product types.

On the basis of application, the industrial water treatment chemical market is segmented into raw water treatment, water desalination, cooling and boilers, and effluent water treatment.

Based on regions, the Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

