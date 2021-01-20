Digital Publishing for Education Market to Witness Massive Growth During 2021-2027 | Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, Oxford University Press, Thomson Reuters, Pearson, Cambridge University Press

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital Publishing for Education market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Publishing for Education market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Publishing for Education market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, Oxford University Press, Thomson Reuters, Pearson, Cambridge University Press Market Segment by Product Type:

Digital Books

Digital Magazine

Digital Library

Directory Development Digital Publishing for Education Market Segment by Application:

K-12

Higher education segment

Corporate/skill based segment

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Publishing for Education market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Publishing for Education market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Publishing for Education industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Publishing for Education market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Publishing for Education market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Publishing for Education market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Digital Books

1.2.3 Digital Magazine

1.2.4 Digital Library

1.2.5 Directory Development

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 K-12

1.3.3 Higher education segment

1.3.4 Corporate/skill based segment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Digital Publishing for Education Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Digital Publishing for Education Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Digital Publishing for Education Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Digital Publishing for Education Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Digital Publishing for Education Market Trends

2.3.2 Digital Publishing for Education Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digital Publishing for Education Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digital Publishing for Education Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Publishing for Education Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Publishing for Education Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Publishing for Education Revenue

3.4 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Publishing for Education Revenue in 2020

3.5 Digital Publishing for Education Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Digital Publishing for Education Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Digital Publishing for Education Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Digital Publishing for Education Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Digital Publishing for Education Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Georg von Holtzbrinck

11.1.1 Georg von Holtzbrinck Company Details

11.1.2 Georg von Holtzbrinck Business Overview

11.1.3 Georg von Holtzbrinck Digital Publishing for Education Introduction

11.1.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Georg von Holtzbrinck Recent Development

11.2 Hachette Livre

11.2.1 Hachette Livre Company Details

11.2.2 Hachette Livre Business Overview

11.2.3 Hachette Livre Digital Publishing for Education Introduction

11.2.4 Hachette Livre Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Hachette Livre Recent Development

11.3 McGraw-Hill Education

11.3.1 McGraw-Hill Education Company Details

11.3.2 McGraw-Hill Education Business Overview

11.3.3 McGraw-Hill Education Digital Publishing for Education Introduction

11.3.4 McGraw-Hill Education Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 McGraw-Hill Education Recent Development

11.4 Pearson

11.4.1 Pearson Company Details

11.4.2 Pearson Business Overview

11.4.3 Pearson Digital Publishing for Education Introduction

11.4.4 Pearson Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Pearson Recent Development

11.5 Cambridge University Press

11.5.1 Cambridge University Press Company Details

11.5.2 Cambridge University Press Business Overview

11.5.3 Cambridge University Press Digital Publishing for Education Introduction

11.5.4 Cambridge University Press Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Cambridge University Press Recent Development

11.6 Cengage Learning

11.6.1 Cengage Learning Company Details

11.6.2 Cengage Learning Business Overview

11.6.3 Cengage Learning Digital Publishing for Education Introduction

11.6.4 Cengage Learning Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Cengage Learning Recent Development

11.7 Oxford University Press

11.7.1 Oxford University Press Company Details

11.7.2 Oxford University Press Business Overview

11.7.3 Oxford University Press Digital Publishing for Education Introduction

11.7.4 Oxford University Press Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Oxford University Press Recent Development

11.8 Thomson Reuters

11.8.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

11.8.2 Thomson Reuters Business Overview

11.8.3 Thomson Reuters Digital Publishing for Education Introduction

11.8.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

