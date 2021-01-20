Digital Publishing for Education Market to Witness Massive Growth During 2021-2027 | Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, Oxford University Press, Thomson Reuters, Pearson, Cambridge University Press

Digital Publishing for Education Market to Witness Massive Growth During 2021-2027 | Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, Oxford University Press, Thomson Reuters, Pearson, Cambridge University Press7 min read
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital Publishing for Education market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Publishing for Education market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Publishing for Education market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, Oxford University Press, Thomson Reuters
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Digital Books
Digital Magazine
Digital Library
Directory Development Digital Publishing for Education
|Market Segment by Application:
|
K-12
Higher education segment
Corporate/skill based segment
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Publishing for Education market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Digital Publishing for Education market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Publishing for Education industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Digital Publishing for Education market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Publishing for Education market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Publishing for Education market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Digital Books
1.2.3 Digital Magazine
1.2.4 Digital Library
1.2.5 Directory Development
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 K-12
1.3.3 Higher education segment
1.3.4 Corporate/skill based segment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Digital Publishing for Education Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Digital Publishing for Education Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Digital Publishing for Education Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Digital Publishing for Education Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Digital Publishing for Education Market Trends
2.3.2 Digital Publishing for Education Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital Publishing for Education Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital Publishing for Education Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Publishing for Education Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Publishing for Education Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Publishing for Education Revenue
3.4 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Publishing for Education Revenue in 2020
3.5 Digital Publishing for Education Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Digital Publishing for Education Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Digital Publishing for Education Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Digital Publishing for Education Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Digital Publishing for Education Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Publishing for Education Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Georg von Holtzbrinck
11.1.1 Georg von Holtzbrinck Company Details
11.1.2 Georg von Holtzbrinck Business Overview
11.1.3 Georg von Holtzbrinck Digital Publishing for Education Introduction
11.1.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Georg von Holtzbrinck Recent Development
11.2 Hachette Livre
11.2.1 Hachette Livre Company Details
11.2.2 Hachette Livre Business Overview
11.2.3 Hachette Livre Digital Publishing for Education Introduction
11.2.4 Hachette Livre Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Hachette Livre Recent Development
11.3 McGraw-Hill Education
11.3.1 McGraw-Hill Education Company Details
11.3.2 McGraw-Hill Education Business Overview
11.3.3 McGraw-Hill Education Digital Publishing for Education Introduction
11.3.4 McGraw-Hill Education Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 McGraw-Hill Education Recent Development
11.4 Pearson
11.4.1 Pearson Company Details
11.4.2 Pearson Business Overview
11.4.3 Pearson Digital Publishing for Education Introduction
11.4.4 Pearson Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Pearson Recent Development
11.5 Cambridge University Press
11.5.1 Cambridge University Press Company Details
11.5.2 Cambridge University Press Business Overview
11.5.3 Cambridge University Press Digital Publishing for Education Introduction
11.5.4 Cambridge University Press Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Cambridge University Press Recent Development
11.6 Cengage Learning
11.6.1 Cengage Learning Company Details
11.6.2 Cengage Learning Business Overview
11.6.3 Cengage Learning Digital Publishing for Education Introduction
11.6.4 Cengage Learning Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Cengage Learning Recent Development
11.7 Oxford University Press
11.7.1 Oxford University Press Company Details
11.7.2 Oxford University Press Business Overview
11.7.3 Oxford University Press Digital Publishing for Education Introduction
11.7.4 Oxford University Press Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Oxford University Press Recent Development
11.8 Thomson Reuters
11.8.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details
11.8.2 Thomson Reuters Business Overview
11.8.3 Thomson Reuters Digital Publishing for Education Introduction
11.8.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Digital Publishing for Education Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
