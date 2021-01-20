Italy Travel Insurance Market OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

Travel insurance covers the cost incurred due to any problematic incidents while traveling. It includes trip cancellation losses, loss of baggage, medical treatment of patients, and loss of travel documents, evacuation, or deportation during an emergency, and other unavoidable conditions. In the coming years, the Italy travel insurance market is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to its low penetration rate and increase in the tourism industry. In addition, Italy is a unitary parliamentary republic in Europe, therefore demand for travel & tourism largely takes place in the country.

The growth of the Italy travel insurance market is largely attributed to the growth in trends for availing travel insurance as a prerequisite for obtaining Visa in the country. In addition, depending on coverages, travel insurance providers in the country offer different plans by covering costs and losses associated with traveling. Further, several intermediaries in distribution channel such as insurance aggregators, banks, insurance brokers provide consumers with various options to compare products and prices, suggest suitable policies, and others.

However, lack of awareness regarding various insurance schemes and benefits of travel insurance are expected to hamper the growth of the Italy travel insurance market. Moreover, relaxed norms and low fluctuation in rates due to large number of competitors have resulted in decline of gross written premium in the Italy travel insurance market.

Conversely, technological developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, geo-location, application program interface (API), and global positioning system (GPS), among others are providing innovative opportunities for insurers in the market. The insurers in the country are expected to enhance existing distribution platforms of travel insurance to accelerate productivity and provide seamless user experiences with the help of digital technologies. Thus, these factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The Italy travel insurance market is segmented on the basis of insurance cover, distribution channel, distribution mode, and end user. In terms of insurance cover, it is segmented into single-trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance, and long-stay travel insurance. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators.

On the basis of distribution mode, it is segmented into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C). Based on end user, it is segmented into senior citizens, education travelers, business travelers, family travelers, and others.

The key players profiled in the Italy travel insurance market analysis are Allianz, American International Group, Inc. , AXA, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., Cattolica Assicurazioni, Columbus Direct, ERGO Group AG , IMA Italia Assistance S.p.A., Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited, Italy Travel Company, MAPFRE, Nobis Insurance Company SpA, and Reale Mutua Assicurazioni. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Italy travel insurance market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the Italy travel insurance market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Italy Travel Insurance Market Segments

By Insurance Cover

– Single-Trip Travel Insurance

– Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

– Long-Stay Travel Insurance

By Distribution Channel

– Insurance Intermediaries

– Insurance Companies

– Banks

– Insurance Brokers

– Insurance Aggregators

By Distribution Mode

– Business-to-Business (B2B)

– Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

– Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C)

By End User

– Senior Citizens

– Education Travelers

– Business Travelers

– Family Travelers

– Others

Key Market Players

– Allianz

– American International Group Inc.

– AXA

– ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

– Cattolica Assicurazioni

– Columbus Direct

– ERGO Group AG

– IMA Italia Assistance S.p.A.

– Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited

– Italy Travel Company

– MAPFRE

– Nobis Insurance Company SpA

– Reale Mutua Assicurazioni

