A Premium Swiss Made Luxury Watch: Some Of The Best Rolex Luxury Watches That You Need To Check

If you’re a luxury watch collector or have at least a thing or two about watches, you’re already aware of Rolex, and it’s great. To help you choose the best Rolex watches available right now, here are some of them.

Rolex Classic Sky-Dweller 42MM Everose Gold

Here’s a classic looking watch for everyone. The Rolex Sky-Dweller 42mm Everose Gold offers a very appealing overall design for every individual out there who loves to wear a classic looking luxury watch that turns every head. What makes the Rolex Classic Sky-Dweller Everose Gold special is its slate dial, unique to the Sky-Dweller alone.

On its dial, you’ll find an off-center 24-hour circle or disc, a design queue that you won’t find anywhere else. You’ll also find the fluted bezel, which is also a Rolex signature. Furthermore, its case and bracelet use a very luxurious 18k everose gold, which looks so stunning. You’ll also find Oyster steel and a second-time zone that provides a simultaneous display.

On the paper, this Swiss-made luxury watch from Rolex uses a 9001 caliber movement that allows you to have an unbelievable 72 hours of power. Plus, it’s a self-winding movement, which means you don’t need to experience the hassle of changing a battery. For additional information about its movement, it’s the most complex caliber that Rolex ever created.

The Rolex Sky-Dweller 422 Everose Gold also offers a magnifying lens called the “Cyclops Len.” What it does is that it lets you see or view Rolex’s emblematic calendar or date display. The “Cyclop Lens” is also a unique feature that Rolex only has. Moreover, Rolex also uses a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal to protect its dial along with its lens.

Rolex New Model Submariner Date 41MM

On the outside aesthetic of this handsome Rolex New Model Submariner Date 41mm, you’ll find a very stunning unidirectional rotatable gold bezel, which is nearly the same as the other Rolex watches. However, the New Model Submariner Date combines the gold and royal blue accent colors on its bezel and dial, making it very beautiful and eye-catching.

Its bezel also offers 60-minute graduation, which lets you know or monitor your decompression stops and diving time. This feature is essential, especially for professional divers out there. It’s also specially made to sustain corrosion with its rust-resistant ceramic, which is also the usual problem when using your watch on saltwater.

When you look into the Rolex Submariner Date, you’ll notice the stunning royal blue dial. This royal blue dial is luminescent, which provides extra visibility when you’re diving into deep waters. Rolex also manages to get fancy on its Oyster bracelet, which combines Oyster steel on the sides and gold steel on the middle.

Same with the Rolex Sky-Dweller, the Submariner also uses a cyclops lens to magnify its date indicator accompanied with a very sturdy sapphire crystal to protect its dial. Since this watch is a diving luxury watch, it offers an outstanding 300 meters of water resistance, which stands right at the top compared to other diving watches out there.

Rolex New Model Datejust 31MM

Flaunting and showing everyone what you have isn’t bad, especially if it’s a new Rolex’s Datejust 31mm model. This artifact or masterpiece is simply out of this world. The dial of the new Rolex Datejust 31mm is its most iconic feature, and that’s because of its large VI set accompanied by the most premium cut diamonds that you’ll ever find on a luxury watch.

The sunray finish of its Aubergine dial also provides a wonderful light reflection; this extraordinary achievement was attained due to Rolex’s watchmakers’ brushing skills. The diamond-set bezel of this luxury watch provided a massive role in the watch’s overall design. Moreover, this watch won’t be perfect if not because of its Oyster case and bracelets.

The New Model Rolex Datejust 31mm uses a very accurate and reliable perpetual self-winding mechanical movement that offers 55 hours of power, Caliber 2236. You’ll also love the Roman numeral indexes accompanied by the hour, second, and minute hands. The on-the-spot date indicator with rapid setting also provides excellent convenience.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 40MM “Oystersteel and Yellow Gold.”

Here’s a high-performance chronograph for you, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 40mm in Oyster Steel and Yellow gold will give neck braces to those who turn their heads just to look at your watch. Starting on the outside, with its three counters, pushers, and tachymetric scale, this luxury watch provides the ultimate timepiece tool for all professional racing drivers.

Features that you’ll love about this exceptional timepiece are its black dial, yellow gold rolesor, Oyster bracelet, start-drive-stop feature, and it’s all-time reliable 4130 movements. Despite being a diving watch, it’s also capable of 100 meters of water depths, plus a sapphire crystal to protect its front.

Takeaway

There’s nothing more to say about Rolex’s collection of watches. If you have the money to buy at least one of them, then go for it. Whether you choose the Cosmograph, Datejust, Submariner, or the Sky-Dweller, each one of them is worth it.

