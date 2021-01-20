January 20, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Glucose Monitoring Device Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain And Analysis To 2020-2026 with key players position (Roche, DexCom, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and others)

The Glucose Monitoring Device Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Glucose Monitoring Device Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Glucose Monitoring Device Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Glucose Monitoring Device Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Glucose Monitoring Device Market

The Glucose Monitoring Device Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Diabetes monitoring devices
Insulin delivery devices

Key applications:
Hospitals
Personal use

Key players or companies covered are:
Roche
DexCom
Johnson & Johnson
AstraZeneca
Insulet
Sanofi
Merck
GSK
Nova Biomedical
Becton Dickinson
Eli Lilly
Lupin
Braun
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Bayer HealthCare
Abbott Diabetes Care
Boehringer Ingelheim
Novo Nordisk
GlySens
Senseonics
Novartis
Omron Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Medtronic
ResMed

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Glucose Monitoring Device Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Glucose Monitoring Device Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Glucose Monitoring Device Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Glucose Monitoring Device Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

