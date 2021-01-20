Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Vehicle Ignition Coil Market by Type (Coil-On-Plugs, Distributor-Based Ignition Coils, Distributor-Less, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and Distribution channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global vehicle ignition coil industry garnered $5.59 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $7.55 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Inquire for 25 % discount on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5620

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in vehicle production, increase in sales of luxurious vehicles in developing countries, and surge in disposable income fuel the growth of the global vehicle ignition coil market. On the other hand, increase in trend of shared mobility, and rise in demand for electric vehicles curtail down the growth to some extent. However, untapped developing markets in Africa and Asia are expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The coil-on plugs segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on type, the coil-on plugs segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global vehicle ignition coil market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. Increased efficiency in the operation and reduction of single cylinder with the capability of generating higher voltages along with hotter spark help to improve the performance of the engine, the accuracy of spark timing, and increase the adoption of new models by major companies, which aids the segment to grow.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5620

The passenger car segment held the largest share in 2018-

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global vehicle ignition coil market revenue in 2018, and is projected to dominate till 2026. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. Rise in disposable income in countries such as India and China propel the growth of the segment. In addition, higher adoption of strategies and increase in sales across the globe fuels the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North America to grow at a moderate pace-

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2018, garnering more than half of the global vehicle ignition coil market. The same province is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the estimated period. This is due to increase in disposable income in the Asian countries. Furthermore, development in newer vehicles, increase in automobile sales and rapid industrialization in this region fuel the growth in this region. On the other hand, North America is expected to manifest the CAGR of 3.0% throughout the study period.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5620

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/