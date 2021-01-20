Train Battery Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

Train battery is used to supply power to the coaches when the train is at steady position or is moving slowly. This includes a DC power, which is supplied to the coaches. Previously, power to trains was supplied through diesel engines but they were not considered economical due to their high maintenance cost. Also, they were not considered to be good for environment due to their harmful emissions. Further, their constant use led to the need for the electrification of railways. The search for alternative fuel to reduce the import cost of fossil fuels led to the implementation of train battery and electrification of the railway system. Companies that manufacture batteries for trains provide a wide range of power supply such as power supply for on-board computer, door control, lighting, ventilation, air conditioning, communications, braking, and engine starting. For instance, EnerSys manufactures batteries for industrial purposes and focuses toward railways. The players are widening their product offerings resulting to train battery market growth.

The increase in population growth and urbanization increases the demand for high-speed trains, followed by the rise in demand for energy efficient transport system, and comfort and luxury in trains. This is expected to drive the market. In addition, with the introduction of high-speed trains in developing countries, development of hybrid rail systems and significant growth of autonomous trains is expected to provide opportunities for the market growth to a larger extent. However, factors such as high capital investment and operating costs of high-speed rail network act as restrain for the train battery market.

The major companies profiled in the global train battery market include EnerSys (U.S.), Saft Batteries (France), Exide Industries (India), Hitachi (Japan), and GS Yuasa (Japan) and others. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and new product development to gain significant Train battery market share

The train battery market is segmented into battery type, technology, locomotive type, application, advanced train, and region. By battery type, it is categorized into lead acid, nickel cadmium, and lithium ion. By technology, it is classified into gel tubular, Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA), conventional lead acid, sinter PNE, fiber PNE, pocket plate, and lithium ion. On the basis of locomotive type, it is classified into diesel locomotive, diesel multiple unit, electric locomotive, electric multiple unit, metros, bullet trains, tram, passenger coaches, and freight wagon. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into engine starter and auxiliary function. By advanced train, it is classified into autonomous trains, hybrid locomotive, and battery-operated trains. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

TRAIN BATTERY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Battery Type

Lead Acid

Nickel Cadmium

Lithium Ion

By Battery Technology

Gel Tubular

VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead Acid)

Conventional Lead Acid

Sinter PNE

Fibre PNE

Pocket Plate

Lithium Ion

By Locomotive Type

Diesel Locomotive

DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit)

Electric Locomotive

EMU (Electric Multiple Unit)

Metros

Bullet Train

Light Rail/Trams/Monorail

Passenger Coaches

Freight Wagon

By Application

Engine Starter

Auxiliary Functions

By Advanced Train

Autonomous Trains

Hybrid Locomotive

Battery Operated Trains

