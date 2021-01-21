January 21, 2021

COVID-19 Update: Global Oilfield Service Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Baker Hughes, Weatherford, Halliburton, Superior Energy Services, Expro International Group, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Oilfield Service Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Oilfield Service market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Oilfield Service industry. Growth of the overall Oilfield Service market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Oilfield Service Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Oilfield Service industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oilfield Service market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Oilfield Service market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Coiled Tubing
  • Wireline
  • OCTG(Oil Country Tubular Goods)
  • Completion Equipment & Services
  • Well Intervention
  • Drilling & Completion Fluids
  • Pressure Pumping
  • Drilling Waste Management

    Oilfield Service market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Application A
  • Application B
  • Application C

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Baker Hughes
  • Weatherford
  • Halliburton
  • Superior Energy Services
  • Expro International Group
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Schlumberger
  • Key Energy Services
  • Pioneer Energy Services
  • Nabors Industries

    Regional Coverage of the Oilfield Service Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

