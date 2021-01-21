January 21, 2021

Latest Update 2020: Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Benchmark Electronics Inc., Beyonics Technology Ltd., Btw, Inc., Cal-Comp Electronics, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services industry. Growth of the overall Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Design Services
  • Foundry Services
  • Electronics Assembly Services
  • Others

    Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Medical Devices
  • Others

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Benchmark Electronics Inc.
  • Beyonics Technology Ltd.
  • Btw
  • Inc.
  • Cal-Comp Electronics
  • Pcl
  • Celestica Inc.
  • Iec Electronics Corp.
  • Incap Oyj
  • Integrated Micro-Electronics
  • Inc.
  • Inventec Corp.
  • Jabil Circuit
  • C-Mac Microtechnology
  • Cofidur SA
  • Creation Technologies Lp
  • Cts Corp.
  • Enics AG

    Industrial Analysis of Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Electronics

    Reasons to Purchase Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

