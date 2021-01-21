January 21, 2021

COVID-19 Update: Global Video Games Advertising Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: BrightRoll, Flurry, Google, InMobi, AppNexus, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Video Games Advertising Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Video Games Advertising market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Video Games Advertising industry. Growth of the overall Video Games Advertising market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Video Games Advertising Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Video Games Advertising industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Video Games Advertising market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Video Games Advertising market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Reward-Based Video Game Advertising
  • Banner Video Game Advertising
  • Native Video Game Advertising

    Video Games Advertising market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Application A
  • Application B
  • Application C

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • BrightRoll
  • Flurry
  • Google
  • InMobi
  • AppNexus
  • Byyd
  • Fiksu
  • IAD
  • Kiip
  • Matomy Media
  • Millennial Media
  • Platform One
  • MobPartner
  • MoPub
  • Tapjoy
  • SpotXchange
  • Tremor Video
  • TubeMogul

    Industrial Analysis of Video Games Advertising Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Video Games Advertising Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

