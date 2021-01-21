Latest News 2020: Paper Cores Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Sonoco, LCH Paper Tube and Core, Callenor, Caraustar Industries, Rae Products, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Paper Cores Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Paper Cores market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Paper Cores industry. Growth of the overall Paper Cores market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Paper Cores Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Paper Cores industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Paper Cores market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Paper Cores market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Small Size (for Consumer Goods)

Large Size (for Industry) Paper Cores market segmented on the basis of Application:

Flim and Tap

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Printing Industry

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

Sonoco

LCH Paper Tube and Core

Callenor

Caraustar Industries

Rae Products

SigmaQ

Paper Tube & Core

Valk Industries

Ox Paper Tube & Core

Albert Eger

International Paper Converters

Shakti Industries

Konfida

Transpaco Limited

Moba Eurotubi

Tubitex

Custom Tube

Crescent Paper Tube Company

Pacific Paper Tube

Inc.

D & W Paper Tube