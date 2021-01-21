Covid-19 Impact on Global Resorcin Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Sumitomo Chemical, Haihang Industry, Atul Limited, Akrochem Corporation, GFS Chemicals, etc. | InForGrowth

January 21, 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Resorcin Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Sumitomo Chemical, Haihang Industry, Atul Limited, Akrochem Corporation, GFS Chemicals, etc.

Resorcin market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Resorcin industry. The Resorcin market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Premium Insights on Resorcin Market 2020 with Market Players Positioning 
Major Classifications of Resorcin Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– 

  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Haihang Industry
  • Atul Limited
  • Akrochem Corporation
  • GFS Chemicals
  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
  • Jay Organics
  • Euram Chemicals Ltd
  • EMCO Dyestuff
  • Indspec Chemical Corporation
  • Sanjay Chemicals (India)
  • Jiangsu Zhongdan Chemical Group Corp.
  • Sinoright International Trade
  • Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
  • Kraeber & Co Gmbh
  • Amino-Chem
  • Nippy Chemicals.

    By Product Type: 

  • Purity:99%
  • Purity:98%
  • Others

    By Applications: 

  • Flame Retardants
  • Tire & Rubber Products
  • UV Absorbers
  • Wood Adhesives
  • Other Applications

    The global Resorcin market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

    Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

    Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Resorcin market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Resorcin. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

    Impact of COVID-19: 
    Resorcin Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Resorcin industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Resorcin market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Resorcin Market Report:
    This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Resorcin market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
    The Resorcin market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
    A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
    The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Resorcin industry.

    Industrial Analysis of Resorcin Market:

    Attributes such as new development in Resorcin market, Total Revenue, sales, annual production, government norm, and trade barriers in some countries are also mentioned in detail in the report. Resorcin Report discusses about recent product innovations and gives an overview of potential regional market shares.

