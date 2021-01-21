New Data Insights on Security Control Room Market Research (2021-2025)

“Overview Of Security Control Room Industry 2020-2025:

A security control room, operations center, or operations control center (OCC) is a room serving as a central space where a large physical facility or physically dispersed service can be monitored and controlled.

North America is a leading region for control room technologies in terms of market share. North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies such as smartphones and cloud platforms. Its strong financial position also allows it to heavily invest in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations. These advantages give North American organizations a competitive market edge. Public safety agencies of all sizes in this region rely on control room solutions for managing and monitoring their dispatch units that make North America the leading market for the security control room.

The global Security Control Room market was 5390 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 8990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2025.

Security Control Room Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

ABB

Barco

Black Box

Harris

Motorola Solutions

Tyler Technologies

Eizo Corporation

Zetron

TriTech Software Systems

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Christie Digital Systems

Superion

Electrosonic

SAIFOR Group

Nice Systems

Cody Systems



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Displays/Video Walls

KVM Switches

Software

Services



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Public Safety

Corporate Safety

Industrial Safety

The global Security Control Room market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

