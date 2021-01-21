Screw Compressor Market Recent Activities, Key Growth Opportunities, and Trends

“The Screw Compressor Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

A screw compressor is a type of rotary compressor which compresses air due to screw action. The main advantage of using this compressor is that it can supply compresses air continuously with minimum fluctuation in delivery pressure.

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global screw compressor market by 2025 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing industrialization, rise in energy consumption, and presence of manufacturing facilities in the region. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are driving the screw compressor market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global Screw Compressor market was 6820 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 11200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Screw Compressor Market are:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll-Rand

GE

Gardner Denver

Siemens

Hitachi

Man

Kobe Steel

Howden Group

Boge Kompressoren

Sullair

Kaeser Kompressoren

Bauer Kompressoren

Sabroe

Aerzen

GEA



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Oil-injected

Oil-Free



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Power Plants

Mining & Metals

Others

Regional Screw Compressor Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

