Increased Demand for Scale-out NAS Market, 2025 – Nasuni, Dell, Netapp, HPE

The Scale-out NAS Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions.



Scale-out NAS is a network-attached storage (NAS) architecture in which the total amount of disk space can be expanded through the addition of devices in connected arrays with their own resources. In a scale-out system, new hardware can be added and configured as the need arises. When a scale-out system reaches its storage limit, another array can be added to expand the system capacity. Scale-out storage can harness the extra storage added across arrays and also use added devices to increase network storage capacity, adding performance and addressing the need for additional storage.

The scale-out NAS market is projected to witness significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced storage technologies and rising amount of data generation. Increasing requirement of cost-effective storage solutions is expected to boost the adoption of scale-out NAS by SMEs and startups in the region.

The report offers detailed coverage of Scale-out NAS industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Scale-out NAS by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Scale-out NAS Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Dell

HPE

Nasuni

Netapp

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM

Panasas

Pure Storage

Tintri

Scality

Nexenta Systems

Quantum

The global Scale-out NAS market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Scale-out NAS Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Scale-out NAS Market Forecast

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Global Scale-out NAS Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

To analyse the amount and value of the Global Scale-out NAS Market, depending on key regions

To analyse the Global Scale-out NAS Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine the Global Scale-out NAS Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

Primary worldwide Global Scale-out NAS Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future. To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

