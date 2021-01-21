Satellite Bus Market Size And Growth Rate Players Like – Thales Alenia Space, Orbital ATK, Airbus, Lockheed Martin

“Overview Of Satellite Bus Industry 2020-2025:

A satellite bus or spacecraft bus is a general model on which multiple-production satellite spacecraft are often based. The bus is the infrastructure of the spacecraft, usually providing locations for the payload (typically space experiments or instruments).

North America led the satellite bus market in 2019. The US government is increasingly investing in the satellite bus industry to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of satellite bus and launch vehicles. However, the satellite bus market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional satellite bus manufacturers, and thus, the increase in the development of satellites is expected to propel the growth of the satellite bus market in this region.

The global Satellite Bus market was 8170 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2025.

Satellite Bus Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Orbital ATK

Lockheed Martin

Thales Alenia Space

Airbus

China Academy of Space Technology

Israel Aerospace

Boeing

Honeywell

Mitsubishi

Ball

MDA

Sierra Nevada



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Small Satellite (1-500kg)

Medium Satellite (501-2,500kg)

Large Satellite (>2,500kg)



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Surveillance & Security

Mapping & Navigation

Navigation

The global Satellite Bus market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

