Smart Tourism Market Share, Size 2021 By Top Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Smart tourism refers to the application of information and communication technology for developing innovative tools in tourism.It supports integrated efforts at a destination to find innovative ways to collect and use data derived from physical infrastructure, social connectedness and organizational sources (both government and non-government), and users in combination with advanced technologies to increase efficiency, sustainability, experiences. The information and communication technology tools used for smart tourism include IoT, mobile communication, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It combines physical, informational, social, and commercial infrastructure of tourism with such tools to provide smart tourism opportunities.The principles of smart tourism lie at enhancing tourism experiences, improve the efficiency of resource management, maximize destination competitiveness with an emphasis on sustainable aspects.It should also gather and distribute information to facilitate efficient allocation of tourism resources and integrate tourism supplies at a micro and macro level ensuring that the benefits are well distributed.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Smart Tourism Market Report are:-

Booking Holdings

TripAdvisor

Expedia

HomeAway

Kayak

QUNR

Ctrip

Orbitz

MakeMyTrip

TravelZoo

Sabre Corporation

Opodo

Travelgenio

Voyages

Webjet

Wotif.com

What are the product type Covered in Smart Tourism Market 2020?

Online

Offline

What are the end users/application Covered in Smart Tourism Market 2020?

Making Reservations

Translation Services

Direction Guidance

Audio Guidance

Other

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Smart Tourism Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Smart Tourism Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Tourism Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Tourism Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Tourism Segment by Type

2.3 Smart Tourism Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Tourism Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart Tourism Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Smart Tourism Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Tourism Segment by Application

2.5 Smart Tourism Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Tourism Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart Tourism Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Smart Tourism Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart Tourism by Players

3.1 Global Smart Tourism Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Tourism Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Tourism Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Tourism Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Smart Tourism Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Smart Tourism Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Tourism Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Smart Tourism Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Smart Tourism Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Smart Tourism Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Tourism by Regions

4.1 Smart Tourism by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Tourism Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Smart Tourism Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Tourism Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Tourism Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Tourism Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Tourism Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Smart Tourism Distributors

10.3 Smart Tourism Customer

11 Global Smart Tourism Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

