Agriculture Genomics Market 2021 Share, Size , Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

Agriculture genomics is the application of genomics in agriculture to improve the productivity and sustainability in crop and livestock production. With the combination of traditional and high-throughput sequencing platforms, there has been a tremendous increase in genomic resources available, including expressed sequence tags (ESTs), BAC end sequence, genetic sequence polymorphisms, gene expression profiling, whole-genome (re)sequencing, and genome-wide association studies. Given the emergence of genomic sequencing and expansion of bioinformatic tools, we are shifting from single gene study to whole-genome analysis, which offers a broader view of how all genes work together.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Agriculture Genomics Market Report are:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins

Zoetis

LGC Limited

BGI

Neogen Corporation

Pacific Biosciences

CEN4GEN Institute

NuGEN Technologies

Edico Genome

UD-GenoMed Limited

SciGenom

Illumina HiSeq

Sanger Sequencer

PacBio Sequencer

SOLiD Sequencer

Other

Crops

Livestock

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Agriculture Genomics market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

