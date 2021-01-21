Blowout Preventer MarketCAGR, Volume and Value 2020-2026

Drivers and Restraints

The main factors driving the market for blowout preventers are the increasing demand for efficient oil and gas production and rising subsea drilling activities. Drilling activities are increasing due to the increasing demand for hydrocarbons, which in turn triggers demand for blowout prevention and drilling tools. Efficient production of oil and gas in the offshore and onshore fields should be done to minimize the additional costs and expenditures.

Today the major oil and gas exploration companies focus on ensuring the safety of the devices and equipment due to the various incidents of oil spills happened at various regions of the world such as Exxon Valdez oil spill and deepwater-horizon oil spill. The increased safety regulations and norms for the products efficiency act as a supporting factor for the growth of the blowout preventers market. All these factors are expected to propel the demand of the blowout preventers market in the coming years. Increasing demand in the oil and gas industry has led to increased exploration of unconventional Oil and Gas drilling sources. Strong demand in the oil and gas industry and a dramatic rise in offshore drilling activities have significantly contributed to the Blowout Preventer market’s growth and development. Increasing safety standards on the Blowout Preventer market are also expected to push the demand. It is anticipated that the above factors would fuel demand for blowout preventers and therefore in effect drive the development of the global blowout preventers industry.

Segmental Analysis

The Blowout Preventer market has been bifurcated on the basis of type as Annular BOP and RAM Based on the Well type the market has been divided on the basis of Land and Offshore.

Regional Assessment

The global market geographic overview was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific , North America, Europe and the rest of the world. Regions with a large scale of oil and gas extraction activities mainly contribute a huge share of the market for blowout preventers. The Blowout Preventer market is expected to dominate the Middle East mainly due to the rising onshore drilling activities in this region.

Asia Pacific is following the Middle East and Africa because of the Blowout Preventers’ increased installations. Asia-Pacific is the other leading area with a strong growth rate on the Blowout Preventer market primarily because of the immense scope for hydrocarbon in this region. Asia Pacific region has huge opportunities on the blow preventers market as nations like China and Malaysia are the hydrocarbon chief producers. Asia Pacific may therefore be projected into the coming years as a highly lucrative sector for the construction of blowout preventers. North America is followed by Asia Pacific in the global market for blowout preventers. North America has an average market-growth rate. Countries like the U.S., the Gulf of Mexico, and Brazil, due to increasing offshore and onshore exploration operations, are the major countries in the blow preventers industry.

Competitive Analysis

Weatherford International Limited (U.S.)

Aker Solutions (Norway)

Cameron International Corporation (U.S.)

FMC Technologies (U.S.)

Uztel Ltd. (Romania) National Oil Well Verco Inc.

Proserve (U.K.)

