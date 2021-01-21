Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market, Application Analysis, Competitive Strategies, Share, Regional Outlook & Forecast up to 2025

Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market, Application Analysis, Competitive Strategies, Share, Regional Outlook & Forecast up to 20254 min read
Land seismic equipment is used to carry out seismic data acquisition in onshore regions. A vibrator source is used to create shock waves that traverse through various rocks below the surface. These shock waves that reflect off the subsurface rock formations and back to the surface are recorded using geophones. Cables or transmitters are used to transfer information from geophones to a recorder truck. Seismic waves indicate the geological nature of the area surveyed and indicate the possibility of oil or gas reserve.
Modern land seismic acquisition has advanced from a shallow structural determination technique to a sophisticated subsurface measuring tool. Future developments, such as cables with increased numbers of channels, telemetry, and more advanced electronics have spawned areas of specialization beyond any one persons grasp.
Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
CGG
Dawson Geophysical
Geometrics
IG Seismic Services
SAExploration
BGP
DMT
Geokinetics
Geospace Technologies
INOVA
International Seismic ION Geophysical
Mitcham Industries
Paragon Geophysical Services
Polaris Seismic International
Schlumberger
Terraseis
Terrex Seismic
Wireless Seismic
By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-
Vibrator Source
Receiver
Recorder
By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-
Oil and Gas industry
Metal and Mining Industry
Construction and Building
The global Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
