Laboratory Robotics Market Analysis highlights the Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2025) | Tecan Group, Peak Analysis & Automation, Yaskawa Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Laboratory robotics is the act of using robots in biology or chemistry labs. For example, pharmaceutical companies employ robots to move biological or chemical samples around to synthesize novel chemical entities or to test pharmaceutical value of existing chemical matter. Advanced laboratory robotics can be used to completely automate the process of science, as in the Robot Scientist project.

The high cost of many laboratory robots has inhibited their adoption. However, currently there are many robotic devices that have very low cost, and these could be employed to do some jobs in a laboratory. For example, a low-cost robotic arm was employed to perform several different kinds of water analysis, without loss of performance compared to much more expensive auto samplers. Biological and chemical sector, their samples are in either liquid or solid state and are stored in vials, plates or tubes. Often, they need to be frozen and/or sealed to avoid contamination or to retain their biological and/or chemical properties. Specifically, the life science industry has standardized on a plate format, known as the microtiter plate, to store such samples. One major area where automated synthesis has been applied is structure determination in pharmaceutical research. Processes such as NMR and HPLC-MS can now have sample preparation done by robotic arm. Additionally, structural protein analysis can be done automatically using a combination of NMR and X-ray crystallography.

Key Competitors of the Global Laboratory Robotics Market are:

Peak Analysis & Automation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tecan Group

Yaskawa Electric

AB Controls

Aerotech

ALS Automated Lab Solutions

Anton Paar

Aurora Biomed

Biosero

Chemspeed Technologies

Cleveland Automation Engineering

Hamilton Robotics

HighRes Biosolutions

Hudson Robotics

Labman

Protedyne

ST Robotics

Synchron

Universal Robots

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics

Biological Laboratory Robotics

Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Clinical laboratories

Research laboratories

Regional Laboratory Robotics Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

