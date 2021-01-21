Acne Treatment Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global “Acne Treatment Market Industry” is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of acne amongst the people and growing dermatology consultations across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Acne Treatment Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin, and Others), By Treatment Modality (Oral and Topical), By Age Group (10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64 and 65 Above) By Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and, E-pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 5.46 billion in 2019.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/acne-treatment-market-103361
What does the Report Include?
The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/acne-treatment-market-103361
DRIVING FACTORS
Increasing Incidence of Acne to Bolster Growth
The advent of consuming junk food and high disposable income is resulting in increasing cases of skin disorders across the globe. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (ADA), around 85% between the age group of 12 and 24 have experienced minor acne once in a lifetime. Acne incidences are rising in adults, with over 15% affected are women. The rising skin conditions such as eczema, acne, and psoriasis is driving the demand for dermatology consultations globally. The increasing cases of skin ailments are expected to drive the global acne treatment market during the forecast period.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:
Ortho Dermatologics Launches Tazarotene Topical to Treat Acne Vulgaris
In June 2020, Ortho Dermatologics announced its launch of Tazarotene lotion 0.045% following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2019. Tazarotene lotion 0.045% is now available across the stores in the United States for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 years and older. Bill Humphries, Ortho President, said, “Ortho Dermatologics is committed to developing novel treatment options like ARAZLO that will help millions of Americans who are suffering from the inflammatory acne problems.
Quick Buy – Acne Treatment Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103361
Table Of Content :
Introduction
-
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
-
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Key Insights
- Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions
- Product Pipeline Analysis
- Industry Background Pertaining to Acne Treatment Solutions
- Key Industry Trends
- New Product Launches
Global Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
- Retinoids
- Antibiotics
- Isotretinoin
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Modality
- Oral
- Topical
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group
- 10 to 17
- 18 to 44
- 45 to 64
- 65 Above
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- E-pharmacies
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
- Retinoids
- Antibiotics
- Isotretinoin
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Modality
- Oral
- Topical
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group
- 10 to 17
- 18 to 44
- 45 to 64
- 65 Above
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- E-pharmacies
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
Continue…
List of the Companies Proliferating in the Global Market for Acne Treatment:
- Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)
- Botanix Pharmaceuticals (Northbridge, Australia)
- Galderma S.A. (Lausanne, Switzerland)
- Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (Bridgewater, U.S.)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, UK)
- Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)
- Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)
- Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)
- Other Players
Global Acne Treatment Market Segmentation :
By Product
Retinoids
Antibiotics
Isotretinoin
Others
By Treatment Modality
Oral
Topical
By Age Group
10 to 17
18 to 44
45 to 64
65 Above
By Distribution Channel
Hospital pharmacies
Retail pharmacies
E-pharmacies
By Geography
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/acne-treatment-market-103361
SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:
- Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market
- Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.
- Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics
- Industry journals and paid databases
SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:
- Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies
- Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.
- Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility
- Number of procedures and average price of procedures
- Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment
- Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
- Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.
Related Reports:
Emergency Medical Services Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights
Electromedical Devices Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights
Feeding tubes Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
Related Reports:
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Share
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Trends
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Growth
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Business Opportunities
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Key Players
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Demand
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Segments
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Overview
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Industry
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Stastistic
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Devlopment Strategy
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Future Growth
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Research Methodology
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Drivers
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Manufacturers
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Revenue
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Search Analysis
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Condition
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Covid Effect
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market CAGR Value