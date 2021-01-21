Satellite Modem Market (covid-19 analysis) SWOT analysis, key indicators, forecast to 2025

“Overview Of Satellite Modem Industry 2020-2025:

The report offers detailed coverage of Satellite Modem industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Satellite Modem by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

A satellite modem (also known as a sat modem) is used to establish data transfers with the use of communications satellite as a relay device. A satellite modem is primarily used to transform an input bitstream to a radio signal and vice versa.

In terms of end users, the market for military & defense is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In the military & defense industry, reliable, secure, and uninterrupted communication is crucial irrespective of the location and weather condition. For this, satellite connectivity with the help of modems is the ideal solution. Furthermore, satellite modems also help in providing secure communication by following the encryption technology, which would make modem perfectly suitable for military & defense purposes.

The US is at the forefront of adopting and installing the satellite communication network for all these industries. The satellite modem market in APAC is likely to grow at a high rate between 2020 and 2025. The increasing telecom connectivity within the region drives the demand for mobile and backhaul, and satellite-based backhaul. Also, with the growing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology in Asian countries and the growth of broadband services in rural areas, there would be a strong demand for satellite services in the region not only for coverage but also for acquiring new customers. Thus, the growth of satellite-based backhauling and 4G rollout offers a major opportunity for the satellite modem market in APAC.

The global Satellite Modem market was 240 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Satellite Modem Market include are:-

ORBCOMM

ViaSat

Gilat Satellite Networks

Novelsat

Comtech EF Data

Newtec

Datum Systems

Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Hughes Network Systems

Advantech Wireless

WORK Microwave

Ayecka Communication Systems

Amplus Communication



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Single Channel Per Carrier (SCPC) Modems

Multiple Channel Per Carrier (MCPC) Modems



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Energy & Utilities

Mining

Telecommunication

Marine

Military & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Other

Region wise performance of the Satellite Modem industry

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Satellite Modem companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Satellite Modem submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Satellite Modem market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Satellite Modem market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global Satellite Modem Market 2020 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

