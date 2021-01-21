Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market Size, Share, Demand and Detailed Competitive Outlook by 2026| Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Liebherr

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Major Key Players Covered in the Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market Are:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi

Liebherr

Belaz

Volvo

Astra

Weichai

Volkswagen

Sinotruk

SANY

XCMG

DAIMLER

SIH

GHH Fahrzeuge

Kress Corporation

Terex Corporation Autonomous Mining Truck Market Size by Types:

Small (90-150 metric tons)

Medium (145-190 metric tons)

Large (218-290 metric tons)

Ultra (308-363 metric tons) Autonomous Mining Truck Market Size by Applications:

OEM