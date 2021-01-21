January 21, 2021

Surgical Lasers Market: Industry Potential, Trends and forecast 2021 – 2026

The Global Surgical Lasers Market to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Surgical Lasers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Argon, Diode, Carbon Dioxide, Neodymium: yttrium-aluminum-garnet, Others), By Procedure Type (Laparoscopic Surgery,Percutaneous Surgery,Open Surgery, Others), By Application (Oncology, Ophthalmology, Urology, Neurology, Cardiology), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

 

Key Segmentation:

 

By Product Type

 

  • Argon
  • Diode
  • Carbon Dioxide
  • Neodymium: yttrium-aluminum-garnet (Nd: YAG)
  • Others

 

By Procedure Type

 

  • Laparoscopic Surgery
  • Percutaneous Surgery
  • Open Surgery
  • Others

 

By Application

 

  • Oncology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Urology
  • Neurology
  • Cardiology
  • Dentistry
  • Gynecology
  • Dermatology

