Polyol Sweeteners Market Analysis highlights the Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2025) | Dupont, Cargill, Roquette Freres, Archer Daniels Midland

Polyol Sweetener are organic compounds, typically derived from sugars. They are white, water-soluble solids that can occur naturally or be produced industrially from sugars. They are used widely in the food industry as thickeners and sweeteners. In commercial foodstuffs, sugar alcohols are commonly used in place of table sugar (sucrose), often in combination with high intensity artificial sweeteners to counter the low sweetness.

On the basis of type, the sorbitol segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. It is primarily used as a sweetener, humectant, flavoring agent, and diuretic dehydrating agent for various applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products. It provides dietary energy and around 60% sweetness as against sugar. Sorbitol is also found naturally in several stone fruits and berries from trees of the genus, Sorbus. It acts as a sugar substitute or food additive that imitates regular sugar in taste.

The polyol sweeteners market in Europe accounted for the largest share, whereas the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major driver for the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region is rise in awareness regarding functionalities & applications of polyol sweeteners.

The report offers detailed coverage of Polyol Sweeteners industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Polyol Sweeteners by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The Polyol Sweeteners Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

The Top key vendors in Polyol Sweeteners Market include are:-

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Dupont

Roquette Freres

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

Sudzucker

Ingredion

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

Gulshan Polyols

Batory Foods

B Food Science

Dfi



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Sorbitol

Erythritol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Xylitol

Others



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Bakery & confectionery

Beverages

Dairy products

Oral care products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

This research report categorizes the global Polyol Sweeteners market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Polyol Sweeteners market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Polyol Sweeteners industry

This report studies the global Polyol Sweeteners market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Polyol Sweeteners companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Polyol Sweeteners submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Polyol Sweeteners market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polyol Sweeteners market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global Polyol Sweeteners Market 2020 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

