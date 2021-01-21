Polymer Concrete Market Covid-19 Impacts to 2021-2025 | Mapei, BASF, Fosroc, Sika

“Overview Of Polymer Concrete Industry 2020-2025:

Polymer concretes are a type of concrete that use polymers to replace lime-type cements as a binder. In some cases the polymer is used in addition to portland cement to form Polymer Cement Concrete (PCC) or Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC).

Based on end-use industry, infrastructure was the largest segment of the polymer concrete market in 2018. Increasing use of polymer concrete in repair & maintenance activities and increase in building & construction operations to support the growing industrialization makes infrastructure the largest end-use industry for the polymer concrete market.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for polymer concrete in 2019. The region’s flourishing manufacturing sector, ample availability of labor, competitive cost base, and increasing consumer demand are expected to drive the market for polymer concrete across the region. Furthermore, the influence of macroeconomic stimuli such as population growth, rise in disposable income, and most importantly the increasing investments for building & construction activities in Southeast Asian countries is also expected to make the region one of the most promising markets for polymer concrete.

The Top key vendors in Polymer Concrete Market include are:-

BASF

Sika

Mapei

Fosroc

Dow

Sauereisen

Kwik Bond Polymers

Dudick

Ergonarmor

Crown Polymers



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC)

Polymer Resin Concrete (PC)

Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC)



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Containments

Pump Bases

Waste Containers

Flooring Blocks

Trench Drains

Others

Focuses on the key global Polymer Concrete companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Polymer Concrete submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Polymer Concrete market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polymer Concrete market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

