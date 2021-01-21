Polyamide Market identify the challenges, Statistics, Growth, Revenue & Forecast to 2025

“Overview Of Polyamide Industry 2020-2025:

A polyamide is a macromolecule with repeating units linked by amide bonds. Polyamides occur both naturally and artificially. Examples of naturally occurring polyamides are proteins, such as wool and silk. Artificially made polyamides can be made through step-growth polymerization or solid-phase synthesis yielding materials such as nylons, aramids, and sodium poly(aspartate). Synthetic polyamides are commonly used in textiles, automotive applications, carpets and sportswear due to their high durability and strength. The transportation manufacturing industry is the major consumer, accounting for 35% of polyamide (PA) consumption.

Engineering plastics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the polyamide market in 2020. Polyamide engineering plastics are mostly used in automotive sector to make various parts such as radiator fans, speedometer gears, fuel tank, oil filter housing, and others. Automotive is the largest end-use segment for polyamide engineering plastics, followed by electricals & electronics end-use segment. Automotive is one of the most important market segments for polyamides, especially in the emerging economies. Emerging economies are increasingly investing in sectors such as infrastructure development, chemical industries, and automotive. This is expected to fuel the growth of the polyamide market in the automobile segment.

Polyamide Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang

Evonik

Arkema

EMS-Grivory

UBE Industries

Royal DSM

Lanxess



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

PA 6

PA 66

PA 12

Bio-based & Specialty Polyamides



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Engineering Plastics

Fiber

The global Polyamide market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Polyamide Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Polyamide Market Forecast

