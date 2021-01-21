Overall Illustration On New Pneumatic Conveying System Market Research Report 2021-2025

“Overview Of Pneumatic Conveying System Industry 2020-2025:

A pneumatic conveying system is a process by which dry bulk materials or powders are transported or carried utilizing a gas from a source to a destination. The bulk materials or granules are transferred through an enclosed conveying pipeline by the collective force of pressure and the gas used (commonly air).

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the pneumatic conveying systems market, in terms of growth rate as well as market size, from 2020 to 2025. High growth in the power generation, food and beverage and pharmaceuticals sectors and new and proactive policy reforms to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in India and China are key factors driving the market in this region. U.S. is estimated to be the largest market globally, and is set to grow at promising CAGR from 2020 to 2025. China is expected to follow, registering the highest growth rate during the same period.

The Top key vendors in Pneumatic Conveying System Market include are:-

Hillenbrand

Nilfisk Group

Schenck Process

Zeppelin Systems

KC Green Holdings

AZO

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

Cyclonaire

Dynamic Air

Flexicon

Macawber Engineering

Motan Colortronic

VAC-U-Max

Wamgroup



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Positive pressure conveying

Vacuum pressure conveying

Combination conveying



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Metals, minerals, & ceramics

Plastic and rubber

Pulp and paper

Others

