Quickly Check Plastisol Market Conditions in Industry, Region or Country

Plastisol is a suspension of PVC or other polymer particles in a liquid plasticizer; it flows as a liquid and can be poured into a heated mold. When heated to around 177 degrees Celsius, the plastic particles dissolve and the mixture turns into a gel of high viscosity that usually cannot be poured anymore. On cooling below 60 degrees C, a flexible, permanently plasticized solid product results.[1] Aside from molding, plastisol is commonly used as a textile ink for screen-printing and as a coating, particularly in outdoor applications (roofs, furniture) and dip-coating.

Textile industry is the largest market for plastisols in 2019, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Plastisols find applications in textile products such as industrial fabrics, apparels, personal protective equipment, home furnishing, footwear, laminated textile, and others. Plastisols are also widely used as textile printings inks in the textile industry.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for plastisols in 2019, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region. Asia Pacific is characterized by technological innovations in various segments of the plastisols industry. Asia Pacific is also projected to register the highest growth in the plastisols market. The high growth in the region is expected to be backed by the increasing demand from the textile and transportation industries, coupled with the rising awareness about environment-friendly products. Moreover, the growth of the automobile industry is expected to lead to a surge in the demand for plastisols in the transportation segment. In addition, major global players are establishing export-oriented facilities in the Asia Pacific region, which is thus expected to further lead to an increasing demand for plastisols.

Plastisol Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Polyone

Fujifilm

International Coatings Company (ICC)

Huber Group

U.S. Plastic Coatings

Carlisle Plastics Company

Lancer Group International

Chemionics

Rutland Plastic Technologies

Polyblend

Campbell Plastics

Polysol Polymers

Princeton Keynes Group

Sushee Coatings

Special Coatings (SCL)



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

PVC Resin

Acrylic Resin



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Textile

Construction

Transportation

Metal Finishing

Defense

Others

The global Plastisol market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Plastisol Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Plastisol Market Forecast

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Global Plastisol Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

size by pinpointing its sub-segments. To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

To analyse the amount and value of the Global PlastisolMarket, depending on key regions

To analyse the Global Plastisol Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector. To examine the Global Plastisol Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information. Primary worldwide Global Plastisol Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future. To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

