Global Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2019-2026

The global thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) services market was valued at $405.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1335.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2026. A thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) is a device that measures quantity of radiations emitting from radioactive materials, absorbed doses, equivalent doses, and other related statistics. On exposure of TLD to radiations discharged from industries or power plants, the electrons in the dosimetry system get triggered and gain high energy, thereby providing radiation measurements. On heating, the electrons in the dosimeter regain their original ground state and emit light, which will be measured by utilizing a specialized detector. This emitted light output is directly proportional to the radiation exposure, and the measurement is provided accordingly. Thus, this technique assists in quantitative measurement of gamma, beta radiations, and X-rays. As a result, of which, dosimeters majorly find their application in radiation metrology, experimental nuclear physics, medical safety & security, and nuclear power facilities. Dosimetry service providers have the competencies to provide the reading, interpretation, and calibration of devices for measuring the radioactivity in biological samples, human body, or in assessing radiation doses.

Rise in demand for dosimeters in medical industries for treating cancer patients is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market. As per the data published by the Cancer Research UK Organization, 17 million new cases of cancer and 9.6 million deaths were recorded in 2018, globally. Furthermore, as per their estimates, every year nearly 27.5 million new cancer cases will be registered until 2040. Such increase in prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the demand for dosimeters globally. Moreover, upsurge in use of radioactive materials in the fields of research, defense sector, and power production significantly contributes toward the growth of the global TLD services market. Furthermore, key players operating in the market are investing in developing devices that are capable of measuring radioactivity in premises of nuclear power plants, thereby boosting the growth of market across the globe. As per the data published by the World Nuclear Association, 395 civil nuclear power reactors are operating presently worldwide, along with 53 under construction. This is expected to boost the demand for dosimeters used in radiation dose monitoring for nuclear facilities. Moreover, increase in awareness among workers about the health hazards associated with harmful radiations is fueling the market growth.

The global TLD services market is segmented into type, industry, dosimetry services, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into calcium fluoride TLD and lithium fluoride TLD. As per industry, it is fragmented into nuclear industries, medical industries, research institutions, safety & security industries, health physics industries, and mining industries. On the basis of dosimetry services, it is classified into whole-body X-ray badges, extremity dosimetry, environmental/area dosimetry, and other services. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Some of the key players operating in the global TLD services market include Mirion Technologies, Inc., MP Biomedicals, SABS, Landauer, Radiation Detection Company, Sierra Radiation, PL Medical, AEIL of the Southwest, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– By Type

o Calcium fluoride TLD

o Lithium fluoride TLD

– By Industry

o Nuclear

o Medical

o Research institutions

o Safety & security industries

o Health physics applications

o Mining

– By Dosimetry service

o Whole body X-ray badges

o Extremity dosimetry

o Environmental/area dosimetry

o Other services

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

– IBA Dosimetry GmbH

– LANDAUER

– Mirion Technologies, Inc.

– MP Biomedicals

– Sierra Radiation Dosimetry Service, Inc.

– South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– Netcare Limited

