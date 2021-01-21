Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2019-2028

The Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market was valued at $8,100.04 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $24,216.42 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2028. IVF is a complex series of procedure used to help by fertility or avoid genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child. Throughout IVF, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income in the region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment and lower awareness regarding IVF in some under developed regions hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in emerging markets make way for the development of the Asia-Pacific IVF market in the future.

Asia-Pacific presents productive opportunities for the players operating in the IVF services market, owing to its high population base, growth in knowledge about IVF treatment, low costs of the IVF treatments, Delayed pregnancy trends rise in number of infertile populations, and surge in disposable income. In older women (more than 40 years age group), the eggs produced by the reproductive system are not fully formed for the process of fertilization. This may result in the risk of genetic disorders in the egg. Moreover, aging individuals experience a decline in the production of healthy eggs and increased chance of miscarriage. Thus, increase in trend of delayed pregnancy in women is anticipated to drive the growth of the IVF services market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR928

The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is segmented on the basis of cycle type, end user, and country. By cycle type, it is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. On the basis of end user, it is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Country wise, the market is studied across India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the Asia-Pacific market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

– Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical centers

– Clinical research institutes

By Country

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Thailand

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Myanmar

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

The list of key players profiled in this report include Apollo Hospitals Dhaka, Australian Concept Infertility Medical Center (ACIMC), Bahosi Fertility Centre, Bangkok IVF center, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bloom Fertility Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, CHA Fertility Center, Chennai Fertility Center, Cloudnine Fertility, Damai Service Hospital, Fatemieh Infertility Center, Fertility Associates, Fertility Centre Nepal (Part of Wecare Health Services, India), Fertility First, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, IHH Healthcare Berhad, IVF NAMBA Clinic, IVF Sri Lanka Life Plus (Pvt) Ltd, IVF Van Hanh, KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre, Lanka Hospitals, LIFE – Lahore Institute of Fertility & Endocrinology, Lotus Fertility Clinic, Manipal Fertility, Maria Fertility Hospital, MEHR IVF Clinic, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Morula IVF, National University Hospital, Nepal International Fertility Centre, Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic, Raffles Medical Group, Repromed, RSUP Dr. Hasan Sadikin Bandung, SAFE Fertility Center, Sanno Hospital, Saqib Fertility & IVF Center Mid City Hospital, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai, United Family Hospital, Southend Fertility and IVF, Superior A.R.T Myanmar, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., TMC Fertility Centre, Tu Du Hospital, Victory A.R.T. Laboratory Phils., Inc., and Virtus Health.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR928

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/