Anesthesia Machinery Market GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2019-2026

The anesthetic machinery market was valued at $2,001.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3,288.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the analysis period

The anesthetic machinery is a device that is used to prepare a precise gas mixture to deliver to the patients those who undergo a medical procedure. The machinery delivers a controlled flow of oxygen, nitrous oxide, air, and anesthetic vapors to the patient. The equipment used for inhalation anesthesia includes flowmeters and vaporizers. There are various machineries which are used to survey the functioning of the ventilation system, to provide information about the patient’s condition.

The anesthesia machinery market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to upsurge in number of surgical procedures, and rise in geriatric population, which is highly vulnerable to injuries or medical conditions that require surgery. In addition, technological advancement including electroencephalographic monitoring and bedside ultrasonography is the major factor for the growth of anesthesia machinery market. However, high maintenance & installation cost of anesthesia machinery and side effects due to overdose of anesthesia is anticipated to restrain the growth of the anesthesia machinery market. Moreover, significant rise in need for the medical conditions and increase in number of surgical procedures are expected to propel the growth of the global anesthesia devices market in near future.

The anesthesia machinery market is segmented on the basis of product, subject, application, end user, and region. By product, it is bifurcated into continuous anesthesia machinery and intermittent anesthesia machinery. By subject, it is categorized into human and veterinary. By application, it is classified into nervous system surgeries, respiratory system surgeries, musculoskeletal system surgeries, cardiovascular system surgeries, digestive system surgeries, urinary system surgeries, and ENT system surgeries. By end user, it is divided into hospitals, point of care, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in this report include Cardinal Health Inc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, General Electric Company, HEYER Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray DS USA Inc, Smiths Group Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the anesthesia machinery market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists to understand the trends in the industry.

– The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Continuous anesthesia machinery

o Intermittent anesthesia machinery

By Subject

o Human

o Veterinary

By Application

o Nervous system surgeries

o Respiratory system surgeries

o Musculoskeletal system surgeries

o Cardiovascular system surgeries

o Digestive system surgeries

o Urinary system surgeries

o ENT system surgeries

By End User

o Hospitals

o Point of care

o Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

o Cardinal Health Inc

o Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

o Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

o General Electric Company

o HEYER Medical AG

o Koninklijke Philips N.V.

o Mindray DS USA Inc

o Smiths Group Plc.

o Teleflex Incorporated

o Vyaire Medical Inc.

