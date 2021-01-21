Frozen Food Market GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

The frozen food market size was valued at $291.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $404.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of current and future trends of the global frozen food market along with forecasts to help businesses and stakeholders develop a better understanding of the market.

Frozen food is referred to the food products that can be stored in low temperature over a long period. The popular frozen food products include frozen ready-to-eat meals, fruits & vegetables, meat & poultry, and soups. Global frozen food market comprises retail as well as business customers. Retail consumers of frozen food are individuals and households, whereas business consumers include hotel chains, fast food outlets, caterers, and other business buyers. Retail customers prefer cooked and semi-cooked ready-to-eat food, meat, and soups. On the contrary, business customers majorly use frozen meat, seafood, frozen pizza crust, bread, frozen dough, potatoes, and vegetables as key ingredients for preparing food for end customers. Regionally, Europe is the largest market for frozen food, closely followed by North America.

Large portion of the population from various demographic segments have been following a healthy diet plan, due to rise in awareness toward various benefits associated with the adoption of healthy lifestyle. In addition, consumers have been seeking for food products that are rich in nutrition and promote health benefits. Frozen food products possess a characteristic feature of preserving its nutritional content for a longer period. As a result, with rise in trend on food fortification, the frozen bakery products industry sights opportunity in gaining traction among health-conscious customers and simultaneously generating sales.

The market is segmented into product type, user, and region. The products covered in the report include frozen ready meals, meat & poultry, seafood, vegetables & fruits, potatoes and soup. Ready meals segment is the largest revenue generator in the current scenario, followed by frozen meat and poultry products. Frozen potatoes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2027, followed by the frozen seafood products segment, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the same period.

Frozen ready meals such as bread, cakes, pastries, and donuts are derived from sources such as corn, wheat, barley, oats, and rye. The consumption of these sources being used as the raw materials for bakery product varies across the world. These are rich in nutrition & taste, exhibit comparatively longer shelf life, and are convenient to use, which significantly drive the demand for these products, thereby augmenting the market growth. Frozen bakery products are usually sold in various stores, cafes, and restaurant.

On the basis of user, the market is segmented into retail users and food service industry (hotel chains, restaurants, caterers, and others). To gain a comprehensive understanding, the market is analyzed across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America and Europe are large developed markets for frozen food, whereas developing markets include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Major companies operating in this market have adopted new product development and acquisition as their key strategies to gain a competitive edge. Aryzta is one of the largest suppliers of frozen bakery products in North America and Europe. Nestle is a leading player in frozen pizza segment in North America and Europe. Mac. Cain foods launched local food variants in India conforming to the traditional food habits of customers. Leading players profiled in the report include Aryzta A.G., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, General Mills Inc., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, the Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A., and ConAgra Brands, Inc., and Associated British Foods Plc.

