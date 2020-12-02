Non-woven Adhesives Market Report 2020-2027: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

The global Non-woven Adhesives report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Non-woven Adhesives report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/247854

The global Non-woven Adhesives market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to Non-woven Adhesives, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-non-woven-adhesives-market-study-2020-2027-247854

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefin

Others (Polyamide, Polyurethane, and Polyester)

By Application:

Baby Care

Feminine Hygiene

Adult Incontinence

Medical

Others (pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications)

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Non-woven Adhesives market are:

Henkel

Bostik

HB Fuller

Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG

Beardow＆Adams

Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd

Moresco

DowDuPont

3M

Kraton

Evonik

Avery Dennison

Cattie Adhesives Solutions

Celanese

Eastman Chemical

GitAce Adhesives

ITW Dynatec

Klebstoffwerke

Lohmann Koester

Max Frank

Michelman

Nordson

Palmetto Adhesives

PAM Fastening Technology

Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products

Sika Ireland

Svenska Lim

Udaipur Surgicals

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Non-woven Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-woven Adhesives

1.2 Non-woven Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Styrenic Block Copolymers

1.2.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

1.2.4 Polyolefin

1.2.5 Others (Polyamide, Polyurethane, and Polyester)

1.3 Non-woven Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-woven Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Baby Care

1.3.3 Feminine Hygiene

1.3.4 Adult Incontinence

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others (pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications)

1.4 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Non-woven Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Non-woven Adhesives Industry

1.6 Non-woven Adhesives Market Trends

2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-woven Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Non-woven Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-woven Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Non-woven Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Non-woven Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Non-woven Adhesives Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Non-woven Adhesives Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-woven Adhesives Business

6.1 Henkel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Henkel Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.2 Bostik

6.2.1 Bostik Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bostik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Bostik Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Bostik Products Offered

6.2.5 Bostik Recent Development

6.3 HB Fuller

6.3.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

6.3.2 HB Fuller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 HB Fuller Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 HB Fuller Products Offered

6.3.5 HB Fuller Recent Development

6.4 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG

6.4.1 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Corporation Information

6.4.2 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Products Offered

6.4.5 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Recent Development

6.5 Beardow＆Adams

6.5.1 Beardow＆Adams Corporation Information

6.5.2 Beardow＆Adams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Beardow＆Adams Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Beardow＆Adams Products Offered

6.5.5 Beardow＆Adams Recent Development

6.6 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd

6.6.1 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Corporation Information

6.6.2 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Products Offered

6.6.5 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Recent Development

6.7 Moresco

6.6.1 Moresco Corporation Information

6.6.2 Moresco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Moresco Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Moresco Products Offered

6.7.5 Moresco Recent Development

6.8 DowDuPont

6.8.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.8.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 DowDuPont Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.8.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.9 3M

6.9.1 3M Corporation Information

6.9.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 3M Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 3M Products Offered

6.9.5 3M Recent Development

6.10 Kraton

6.10.1 Kraton Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kraton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Kraton Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kraton Products Offered

6.10.5 Kraton Recent Development

6.11 Evonik

6.11.1 Evonik Corporation Information

6.11.2 Evonik Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Evonik Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Evonik Products Offered

6.11.5 Evonik Recent Development

6.12 Avery Dennison

6.12.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

6.12.2 Avery Dennison Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Avery Dennison Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Avery Dennison Products Offered

6.12.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

6.13 Cattie Adhesives Solutions

6.13.1 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Corporation Information

6.13.2 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Products Offered

6.13.5 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Recent Development

6.14 Celanese

6.14.1 Celanese Corporation Information

6.14.2 Celanese Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Celanese Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Celanese Products Offered

6.14.5 Celanese Recent Development

6.15 Eastman Chemical

6.15.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

6.15.2 Eastman Chemical Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Eastman Chemical Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Eastman Chemical Products Offered

6.15.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

6.16 GitAce Adhesives

6.16.1 GitAce Adhesives Corporation Information

6.16.2 GitAce Adhesives Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 GitAce Adhesives Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 GitAce Adhesives Products Offered

6.16.5 GitAce Adhesives Recent Development

6.17 ITW Dynatec

6.17.1 ITW Dynatec Corporation Information

6.17.2 ITW Dynatec Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 ITW Dynatec Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 ITW Dynatec Products Offered

6.17.5 ITW Dynatec Recent Development

6.18 Klebstoffwerke

6.18.1 Klebstoffwerke Corporation Information

6.18.2 Klebstoffwerke Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Klebstoffwerke Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Klebstoffwerke Products Offered

6.18.5 Klebstoffwerke Recent Development

6.19 Lohmann Koester

6.19.1 Lohmann Koester Corporation Information

6.19.2 Lohmann Koester Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Lohmann Koester Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Lohmann Koester Products Offered

6.19.5 Lohmann Koester Recent Development

6.20 Max Frank

6.20.1 Max Frank Corporation Information

6.20.2 Max Frank Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Max Frank Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Max Frank Products Offered

6.20.5 Max Frank Recent Development

6.21 Michelman

6.21.1 Michelman Corporation Information

6.21.2 Michelman Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Michelman Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Michelman Products Offered

6.21.5 Michelman Recent Development

6.22 Nordson

6.22.1 Nordson Corporation Information

6.22.2 Nordson Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Nordson Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Nordson Products Offered

6.22.5 Nordson Recent Development

6.23 Palmetto Adhesives

6.23.1 Palmetto Adhesives Corporation Information

6.23.2 Palmetto Adhesives Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Palmetto Adhesives Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Palmetto Adhesives Products Offered

6.23.5 Palmetto Adhesives Recent Development

6.24 PAM Fastening Technology

6.24.1 PAM Fastening Technology Corporation Information

6.24.2 PAM Fastening Technology Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 PAM Fastening Technology Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 PAM Fastening Technology Products Offered

6.24.5 PAM Fastening Technology Recent Development

6.25 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products

6.25.1 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Corporation Information

6.25.2 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Products Offered

6.25.5 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Recent Development

6.26 Sika Ireland

6.26.1 Sika Ireland Corporation Information

6.26.2 Sika Ireland Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 Sika Ireland Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Sika Ireland Products Offered

6.26.5 Sika Ireland Recent Development

6.27 Svenska Lim

6.27.1 Svenska Lim Corporation Information

6.27.2 Svenska Lim Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 Svenska Lim Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Svenska Lim Products Offered

6.27.5 Svenska Lim Recent Development

6.28 Udaipur Surgicals

6.28.1 Udaipur Surgicals Corporation Information

6.28.2 Udaipur Surgicals Non-woven Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.28.3 Udaipur Surgicals Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 Udaipur Surgicals Products Offered

6.28.5 Udaipur Surgicals Recent Development

7 Non-woven Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Non-woven Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-woven Adhesives

7.4 Non-woven Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Non-woven Adhesives Distributors List

8.3 Non-woven Adhesives Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-woven Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-woven Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Non-woven Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-woven Adhesives by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-woven Adhesives by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Non-woven Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-woven Adhesives by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-woven Adhesives by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/247854

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157