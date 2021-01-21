Planned LNG Market GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2030

The global planned LNG market was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030. Planned LNG can be defined as expansion of regasification and liquefaction terminal capacities.

Some of the factors such as cost advantage of LNG over other energy sources for end-use industries, environmental benefits, monetary system and subsidies, and others are expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, increase in regasification capacities in the Asia-Pacific region boosts the market growth. Some of the countries where the demand for LNG is expected to grow include China, India, and others. However, the growth of renewable energy and nuclear energy is anticipated to decrease the demand for LNG. Moreover, the demand for LNG decreased in Japan and South Korea, owing to increase in nuclear power generation and the pace of renewable energy infrastructure deployment.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR917

The global planned LNG market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry, and region. The technology segment is categorized into liquefaction and regasification. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

u The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2030 determine the prevailing opportunities

u A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

u The market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue

u Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

u Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario

u The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Liquefaction

– Regasification

By End-Use Industry

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Russia

o Croatia

o Cyprus

o Turkey

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Bangladesh

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Bahrain

o Nigeria

o Jamaica

o Ghana

o Mozambique

o Mauritania

o Kuwait

o El Salvador

o Qatar

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR917

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Chevron Corporation

– Royal Dutch Shell plc

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– LNG Croatia LLC

– Energy Transfer LP

– Cheniere Energy, Inc.

– Freeport LNG

– PETROBRAS

– Sempra Energy

– ConocoPhillips Company

– Equinor ASA

– Korea Gas Corporation

– Venure Global LNG

– Gasum.)

The other players in the value chain include Tokyo Gas Co Ltd, Hitachi, Petronet LNG Ltd, Samsung C&T Corporation CTCI Resources Engineering Inc., and others.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/