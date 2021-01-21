COVID-19 Update: Elderly Care Market is Expected to Grow with Top players: Home, Koninklijke Philips N.V, BAYADA Home Health Care | DBMR | at CAGR of 7.0%

Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth.

Global Elderly Care market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including:

Home, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V

BAYADA Home Health Care

Econ Healthcare Group

Home Instead, Inc.

ORPEA GROUPE, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.

Elderly Care Market Segment Analysis:

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

Table of Contents

Global Elderly Care Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Chapter 1: Elderly Care Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Elderly Care Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production PriceElderly Care Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Elderly Care.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Elderly Care.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Margin, and Revenue ($) of Elderly Care by Regions

Chapter 6: Elderly Care Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Elderly Care Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Elderly Care.

Chapter 9: Elderly Care Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Forecast (2021-2027).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Competitive Landscape and Elderly Care Market Share Analysis:

Elderly Care market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with Elderly Care sales, impact of advancement in the Elderly Care and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Elderly Care Market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population globally is leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

By Geographical Regions:-

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

