Europe Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Size Projected To Record $318 million by 2022

Europe Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market was $180 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $318 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the period 2016 – 2022. Semiconductors industry is expected to remain the dominating segment throughout the forecast period.

A gradual rise in stringent regulations across various industries such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors boosts the adoption of cleanroom disposable gloves, thereby driving the market. Europe is considered as one of the leading economies for technological development in all the fields, such aspharmaceuticals,semiconductors and electronics. Thus, the increase in cleanroom spaces across industries has resulted in the need for extensive technological advancements in cleanrooms consumables; such as, advancements in wide range of gloves with improved qualities as per the area of usage. In addition, numerous applications across the pharmaceutical industry include enzyme, vaccine production, large and small parenteral volumes. Adoption of industrial robots and volatility of raw material prices would moderately restrain the growth of cleanroom disposable gloves market in the coming years.

Natural rubber gloves dominated the European cleanroom disposable gloves market with major revenue contribution. However, neoprene gloves are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2016 to 2022 owing to their increasing adoption due to advanced features favorable for use across diverse applications. Semiconductor industry accounted for the largest share of the market revenuein2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Key findings of the Europe Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market

K. is the fastest growing market in European cleanroom disposable gloves market and projected togrowwith a CAGR of 9.4%.

Germany was leading country market in European cleanroom disposable gloves market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%

The natural rubber gloves segment generated the maximum revenue in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%

semiconductor industryaccounted for largest market share in 2015 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2%

In Europe, the countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, and Italy earn a significant portion of GDP from the sales of the semiconductors. France, U.K.and Germany, together accounted for about half of the European cleanroom disposable gloves market in 2015.

The report provides the comprehensive competitive analysis and company profiles of major market players such as Ansell Healthcare, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber IndustriesLtd.,Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, and Semperit AG Holding.

