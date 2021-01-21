Automotive Brake Valves Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Automotive brake valve in a vehicle reduces the pressure applied to the brakes to make the vehicle stand still in case of emergency. The pressure that is reduced is regardless of the type of brakes of the car. Further, rear brakes require less force than front brakes. Therefore, the emerging awareness toward advanced braking system is expected to drive the automotive brake valve market over the forecast period.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Ltd., Denso Corporation, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Canadian Automobile Association, and Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in vehicle demand, production in emerging markets, and rise in demand for electric cars in developed markets are expected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period. However, increase in adoption of engine downsizing by original equipment manufacturers restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in passenger car production across the BRICS region and rise in demand for solenoid valves are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The automotive brake valves market trends are as follows:

Increase in vehicle demand

Demand for automobiles has increased rapidly over the past decade, which has increased the competition among different vehicle manufacturers. To hold a better position in the market, companies offer cutting-edge technologies to attract customers across the globe. Enhanced braking system results in better safety & security of passengers, which is expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake valves market over the forecast period.

Rise in demand for electric cars

The electric vehicle market has registered a significant growth in the recent years due to increased trend toward adoption of emission-free vehicles. Governments across the globe encourage customers to adopt the usage of electric vehicles. Therefore, this is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive brake valves market due to the product’s wider adoption in electric vehicles.

