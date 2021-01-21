The automotive central lubrication system is used to deliver precise amounts of grease to the moving parts in a car such as bearings, which minimizes friction and maintenance costs. Lubrication system often helps in achieving higher efficiency and reduces the functioning time of the engine, as oils helps the engine to work without ceasing. Automatic lubrication ensures that greasing is applied on the bearings, which significantly improves the vehicle life. Furthermore, the automated lubrication system allocates the required amount of oil for each bearing, which reduces the energy and improves the efficiency. Therefore, the increasing demand for higher efficiency is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive central lubrication system market in the near future.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

The major players analyzed in the report include Samoa Group, Pricol Technologies, Auto Mat Lub Systems, Weidong Woodoo, SKF AB, Graco Inc, Groeneveld Group B.V, Cenlub Systems, Vogel AG and Beka-Lube Products Inc.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for fuel efficient automobiles around the globe, high cost of manual lubrication, and increase in inclination of consumers toward public transportation are driving the growth of the market. However, rise in concerns related to the environment hazards associated with mineral oil is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, introduction of advanced different synthetic lubricants is anticipated to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive central lubrication system market trends are as follows:

Increase in demand for fuel efficient automobile

The demand for fuel efficient and automated vehicles is on an upsurge mainly due to increase in environmental pollution level. In addition, fuel-efficient vehicles reduce the maintenance cost and improves effectiveness of the vehicle by reducing frictional force in bearings. For instance, Samoa group is improvising designs of the automotive components such as pump and valves, which enables the free flow of lubrication across the system in an appropriate amount. Therefore, increase in demand for fuel-efficient automobiles is expected to boost the growth of the automotive central lubrication system market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive central lubrication system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive central lubrication system market.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive central lubrication system market growth scenario.

4 We can also determine central lubrication system will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive central lubrication system market through the predictable future.

