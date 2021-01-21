Automotive Cooling Fans Market Share, Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players by 2027

Automotive cooling fans in a vehicle provide constant cooling and ventilation for various components such as engine & electronics. An internal combustion engine (ICE) generates gases at a very high temperature, due to the burning of fuel inside the combustion chamber owing to which a cooling mechanism is required to allow the functioning of engine at normal temperature. Cooling fans allow the air to pass through the radiator for cooling the engine. Similarly, electrical systems such as the infotainment & air conditioning system are installed with condenser fans to maintain desired temperature. Therefore, the demand for automotive cooling fans is projected to boost the growth of the automotive cooling fan market in the future.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

The major players analyzed include AMETEK. Inc, DENSO CORPORATION, Flexxaire Inc., Horton Holding Inc., Multi-Wing America Inc., SPAL Automotive, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd, Valeo SA, Continental Automotive GmbH, and Toshiba Electronic.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact Analysis

Increase in adoption of electronic system in the vehicles, rise in demand for hybrid electric vehicles, and introduction of advanced technologies such as new vibration free blades are driving the growth of the market. However, higher power consumption of the system is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, introduction of lightweight, temperature resistant, and stable cooling fans is anticipated to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive cooling fan market trends are as follows:

Rise in demand for hybrid electric vehicles

Electric vehicles have witnessed a rapid rise in demand in the recent past due to high pollution levels. Hybrid electric vehicles require additional cooling fans than an internal combustion engine vehicle. Combination of batteries & a turbo engine require a greater number of electrical automated cooling fans in the vehicle. The cooling fans for hybrid vehicle requires a greater amount of power since the heat is not only generated by the engine but also from the battery pack & motor. Furthermore, single chip temperature sensors and optimized management of the fan’s speed is necessary for efficient cooling. Therefore, growth in demand for hybrid electric vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the automotive cooling fans market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the cooling fans industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive cooling fans market.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive cooling fans market growth scenario.

4 We can also determine cooling fans will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive cooling fans market through the predictable future.

