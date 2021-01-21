Automotive Crankcase Additives Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

Automotive crankcase additives are chemicals that are infused in the crankcase oil. Additives help the engine to offer various advantages such as greater engine efficiency, performance enhancement, and control in the emission. Thereby, improving the lubricating properties of the engine oil. Without crankcase additives, the oil would become polluted, leak out and hence will not be able to protect engine parts. Furthermore, crankcase additives are used only in internal combustion engines (ICE) for smooth functionality. Therefore, increase in demand for diesel engine is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive crankcase additives market in near future.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

The major players analyzed include ABRO Industries, Chemtura Corporation, Afton Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries, The Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron, Croda International, Brenntag Holding, Royal Dutch Shell, and ENI.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in production of the vehicles, rise in disposable income, and government regulations to reduce harmful emissions in the environment are driving the growth of the market. However, increase in sales of battery electric vehicles and less reliance on internal combustion engines are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, advanced crankcase additives such as metal deactivators and corrosion inhibiting additives are expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive crankcase additives market trends are as follows:

Government regulations to reduce harmful emissions in the environment

Environmental pollution and carbon discharge have increased globally, especially due to rise in number of vehicles on the road. Furthermore, vehicular emission hampers the health of humans due to which controlling the carbon emission has become necessary. Thereby, government is focusing on decreasing carbon emission of automobiles by imposing stringent regulations on manufacturers of new vehicles. For instance, numerous test procedures & protocols such as European program on emissions, fuels, and engine technologies (EPEFE) have been introduced by the European government so as to reduce the carbon emission. Therefore, stringent government regulations regarding vehicular carbon emissions is expected to foster the growth of the automotive crankcase additives market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive crankcase additives industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive crankcase additives market.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive crankcase additives market growth scenario.

4 We can also determine additives will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive crankcase additives market through the predictable future.

