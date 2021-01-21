Automotive Door Trims Market Growth, Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends by 2027

Automotive door trims are the key components of the interior space of the door of a vehicle. Its main materials include kenaf, which has excellent CO2 absorbing properties, and plant-derived plastic, thereby making them environment-friendly. Automotive door trims are turning to non-leather solutions due to intense criticism from animal welfare organizations for leather-based interior trims. Further, manufacturers are investing on structural foam molding methods based on polypropylene as the blowing agent to fill sophisticated component areas, thereby lowering the component weight.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Altuglas International, Autoneum Management AG, CIE Automotive SA., Dura Automotive Systems, IAC Group, Magna International Inc., National Plastic Technologies Ltd., SRG Global Inc., and Takata Corporation

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in automobile production coupled with shift in consumer preference toward enhancing the aesthetics of vehicles is expected to primarily drive the automotive door trim market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations regarding leather production and availability of substitutes are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, developing economies possess high growth opportunities, owing to the low level of external modification rate in vehicles. Therefore, this is expected to drive the automotive door trims market growth over the forecast period.

The automotive door trims market trends are as follows:

Rise in automobile production

Increase in demand for high-end luxury vehicles, such as Ferrari, BMW, and Mercedes, in several countries stimulates the industry growth. Increase in SUV sales, owing to affluence level, rugged terrain, and large family sizes is expected to influence the industry size positively. In most developing countries, many customers are shifting toward luxurious vehicle, which is projected to drive the growth of the automotive door trims market over the forecast period.

Shift in consumer preference

Innovation & technology advancements in material and manufacturing process by manufacturing companies have forced consumers to rapidly shift toward latest technologies and trend. The efficient manufacturing process allows good fit & finish of the product for internal parts of the vehicle with reduced operational cost. Therefore, this is expected to rapidly increase the demand for automotive door trims and boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive door trims market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automotive door trims market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive door trims market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the automotive trims market.

5 The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

