Ancient Grain Sales Market Size, Analysis Top Countries In-depth Research, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2026

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Ardent Mills

Bunge Inc.

ADM

Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC.

Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S.

Urbane Grain Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods

FutureCeuticals Inc.

Sunnyland Mills

Manini’s, LLC

Brief Description about Ancient Grain Sales market:

Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding. Ancient grains are often marketed as being healthier than modern grains, though their health benefits have been disputed by some nutritionists.

Ancient Grains are mainly classified into the following types: Gluten Free Ancient Grain and Gluten Containing Ancient Grain. Gluten Containing Ancient Grain is the most widely used type which takes up about 70.34 % of the total in 2017 in global. But the Gluten Free Ancient Grain will be more and more popular in the future. Ancient Grain sales mainly centralize in Europe. It took about 43.06% of global total market in 2017, followed is the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific, about 21.43% and 16.55%.

Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM are the key suppliers in United States market, which have leading technology and market position.

Demand of Ancient Grain in the global market has maintained strong growth and the growth rate is around 2%. The major customers of Ancient Grain are Bakery and Confectionery Products, Snacks, Direct Eating, accounting for 43.19%, 14.99% and 20.08% of the total Ancient Grain market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, Ancient Grain retains its popular in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area. Although sales of Ancient Grain brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without marketing channel advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Ancient Grain field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ancient Grain Market

The global Ancient Grain market size is projected to reach USD 78990 million by 2026, from USD 50330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Ancient Grain Scope and Market Size

The global Ancient Grain market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ancient Grain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

By the product type, the Ancient Grain Sales market is primarily split into:

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

Gluten Containing Ancient Grain

By the end users/application, Ancient Grain Sales market report covers the following segments:

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Direct Eating

Other



Get a Sample PDF of Ancient Grain Sales Market Report 2020



The key regions covered in the Ancient Grain Sales market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

