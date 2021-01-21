Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Size, Top Countries Statistics, Scope, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2026

“Forehead Thermometer Sales Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Forehead Thermometer Sales industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT



Braun

Microlife

Radiant

Jinxinbao

Easywell Bio

Dongdixin

AViTA

GEON Corp

Rossmax

Omron

Briggs Healthcare

Tecnimed srl

Exergen Corp

SAMICO

American Diagnostic Corp

Innovo

Vive Health

Oricom

Hill-Rom

Forehead thermometer is a type of infrared thermometer that is easy used to measure baby body temperature or others’. It is usually touch-free.

Forehead thermometer is mainly classified into two types: non-contact type, contact type. And non-contact type is the most widely used type which takes up about 87% of the global total in 2016.

The global forehead thermometer average price is in the decline trend, from 11.9 $/unit in 2012 to 10.6 $/unit in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The forehead thermometer sales will reach about 8.9 million units in 2017 from 6 million units in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 8.4%.

China is the largest consumption country of Forehead thermometer in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 28.6% the global market in 2016, followed by USA and Europe (both 17%), and Japan is followed with the share about 6%.

China, Taiwan, Germany and Mexico are now the key producers of forehead thermometers. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. The high quality products are mainly supplied by Taiwan, Italy and Germany producers. Other key factories of forehead thermometer are from Italy, USA, etc.

Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Dongdixin, AViTA, GEON Corp, Rossmax and Omron are the key producers in the global forehead thermometer market. Top ten took up about 55% of the global market in 2016. Braun, Radiant and Tecnimed srl, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world, and Jinxinbao, Dongdixin are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 16%. Braun, Omron are the global leading brands of forehead thermometer all over the world.

Producers are mainly distributed in China, and most products of the international brands are from Chinese OEM, or the companies have factories in China, such as Microlife, Radiant, etc. At the same time, Microlife is one of the key OEM of Braun in fact.

The global Forehead Thermometer market size is projected to reach USD 139.8 million by 2026, from USD 106.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

By the product type, the Forehead Thermometer Sales market is primarily split into:

Non-contact Type

Contact Type

By the end users/application, Forehead Thermometer Sales market report covers the following segments:

Hospital

Home Use

Others



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Forehead Thermometer Sales

1.2 Forehead Thermometer Sales Segment by Type

1.3 Forehead Thermometer Sales Segment by Application

1.4 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Forehead Thermometer Sales Industry

1.6 Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Trends

2 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Forehead Thermometer Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Forehead Thermometer Sales Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Forehead Thermometer Sales Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Forehead Thermometer Sales Business

7 Forehead Thermometer Sales Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Forehead Thermometer Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Forehead Thermometer Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Forehead Thermometer Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Forehead Thermometer Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Forehead Thermometer Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Forehead Thermometer Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

