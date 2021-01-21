Industry Analysis of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Size, Segments, Applications, Types, Competitors, Demographics and Forecast to 2026

“Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

3M

Nitto Denko

Henkel

Tesa

ORAFOL Europe

IPG

Lohmann

Avery Dennison

Scapa

Shurtape

Lintec

Teraoka Seisakusho

GERGONNE

Automotive Adhesive Tapes are kind of performance pressure sensitive adhesive tapes provide durable bonds for foam fabrication to keep vehicles quiet and airtight.

Interior was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 52.5%. It is expected to witness strong gains over the forecast period on account of rising usage in interior mounting and cable mounting. Furthermore, adhesive tapes provide strong bonding while reducing weight as compared to metal fasteners, which will fuel its demand in interior Application. Moreover, tapes are used under bonnet protection of cables & pipes, for the reduction of vibration & noise and sealing of cavities vehicle doors against dust & moisture.

North America region is the largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, with a production market share nearly 29.8% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, enjoying production market share nearly 25.4% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 27.6% in 2016. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25.5%.

Market competition is intense between top 3. 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market size is projected to reach USD 7851.6 million by 2026, from USD 6387.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

By the product type, the Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales market is primarily split into:

PVC Adhesive Tapes

Paper Adhesive Tapes

PP Adhesive Tapes

Other

By the end users/application, Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales market report covers the following segments:

Interior

Exterior



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Research Report 2020-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales

1.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Segment by Type

1.3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Segment by Application

1.4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Industry

1.6 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Trends

2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Business

7 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

