Global and Regional Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Size, Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Research report

Houghton

BP

Quaker

FUCHS

Yushiro Chemical

ExxonMobil, Henkel

Chevron

Blaser

PETROFER

Master Chemical

Buhmwoo Chemical

JX MOE

DowDuPont

Francool

Talent

Sinopec

Oemeta

Milacron

Amer

Peisun

Boer technology

Metalworking fluids (MWFs) are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from Removal fluids (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include Treating fluids and semisynthetic/Protecting fluids. MWFs may be complex mixtures of oils, emulsifiers, anti-weld agents, corrosion inhibitors, extreme pressure additives, buffers (alkaline reserve), biocides, and other additives. In use, the fluid complexity is compounded by contamination with substances from the manufacturing process (such as tramp oils, hydraulic fluids, and particulate matter from grinding and machining operations).

In the last several years, global market of metal working fluids developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Metal Working Fluids is nearly 8301 M USD; the actual sales volume is about 2671 K MT.

The global average price of metal working fluids is in the decreasing trend, from 3250 USD/ MT in 2012 to 3108 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of metal working fluids includes removal fluids, treating fluids, Metal Forming Fluids and protecting fluids. The proportion of removal fluids in 2016 is about 50.20%, and the proportion of metal treating fluids in 2016 is about 29.26%.

Metal working fluids are application in automotive, general and other industry. The most proportion of metal working fluids is used in general industry stood at 51.21% in 2016, compare to 34.81% in automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.04% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.88%. United States market was USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant rise on account of high consumption of the product in the automobile sector in the U.S. Robust manufacturing base of automobile industry coupled with growing demand in Germany, and Russia is expected to augment demand in Europe over the forecast period.

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the metal working fluids industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The global Metal Working Fluids market size is projected to reach USD 3338.3 million by 2026, from USD 2929.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

Automotive Industry

General Industry

Others



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Working Fluids Sales

1.2 Metal Working Fluids Sales Segment by Type

1.3 Metal Working Fluids Sales Segment by Application

1.4 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Metal Working Fluids Sales Industry

1.6 Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Trends

2 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Metal Working Fluids Sales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Working Fluids Sales Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Metal Working Fluids Sales Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Working Fluids Sales Business

7 Metal Working Fluids Sales Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Metal Working Fluids Sales Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Metal Working Fluids Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Metal Working Fluids Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Metal Working Fluids Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Metal Working Fluids Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Metal Working Fluids Sales Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

